Research Associate II, Proteomics – Moore & Associates – San Diego, CA

September 9, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate II, Proteomics – Moore & Associates – San Diego, CA

The successful candidate will have a high level of organization and attention to detail. The role will involve techniques such as cell culture, high throughput… $60,000 – $80,000 a year
From Indeed – Sat, 10 Sep 2022 02:57:48 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Global Market Development Manager, Clinical NGS (remote) – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

July 14, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Global Market Development Manager, Clinical NGS (remote) – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

Alternatively, degree in Marketing, Communications or Business, with previous work experience in biotechnology, medical devices, or pharmaceutical industry.From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Thu, 14 Jul 2022 10:22:56 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]