Technical Application Scientist, Molecular Biology – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

September 12, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Technical Application Scientist, Molecular Biology – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

The Technical Applications Scientist is responsible for providing remote pre and post sales technical support of products to customers and field personnel, as…
From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Mon, 12 Sep 2022 16:05:06 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Manager, Regulatory CMC Cell Therapy – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

August 3, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Manager, Regulatory CMC Cell Therapy – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

At Bristol Myers Squibb, we are inspired by a single vision – transforming patients’ lives through science. We bring a human touch to every treatment we pioneer…From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Wed, 03 Aug 2022 16:30:06 GMT – View all San … […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Scientist – Molecular Immunology – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

July 28, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Scientist – Molecular Immunology – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

To create safe, effective, and affordable immunotherapies for the treatment of seriously ill patients. This position will report directly to the Associate…From Shoreline Biosciences – Thu, 28 Jul 2022 09:31:56 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]