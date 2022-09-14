Supply Chain Manager, cGMP Cell Therapy Manufacturing – Cellipont Bioservices – San Diego, CA

September 14, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Supply Chain Manager, cGMP Cell Therapy Manufacturing – Cellipont Bioservices – San Diego, CA

The Supply Chain Manager is responsible for driving the end-to-end Supply Chain strategy, from sourcing and procurement to redundancy planning to final product…
From Cellipont Bioservices – Wed, 14 Sep 2022 17:37:20 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate Scientist/ Senior Research Associate, Cancer Immunotherapy (Solid Tumor) – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

September 7, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist/ Senior Research Associate, Cancer Immunotherapy (Solid Tumor) – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Our rapidly growing team is central to Fate Therapeutics’ quest to develop best in class allogeneic ‘off-the-shelf’ adoptive cell therapy products.From Fate Therapeutics – Wed, 07 Sep 2022 08:14:09 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate Scientist, Synthetic Organic Chemistry 2022-472 – Mirati Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

July 22, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist, Synthetic Organic Chemistry 2022-472 – Mirati Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

The drug discovery team at Mirati is responsible for the invention, optimization and characterization of small molecules as clinical candidates for the Mirati…From Mirati Therapeutics Inc – Fri, 22 Jul 2022 17:11:51 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]