LC/MS Protein Characterization Scientist – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

September 16, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on LC/MS Protein Characterization Scientist – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

Familiar with protein structure and chemistry; experience handling proteins in a laboratory setting. Develop LCMS method for peptide mapping and disulfide…
From Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – Sat, 17 Sep 2022 05:25:21 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate Director, Biomarker Bioanalysis – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

August 17, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Director, Biomarker Bioanalysis – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

This individual will be responsible for the management of outsourced biomarker activities including platform/assay selection, development, validation, and…From CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS – Wed, 17 Aug 2022 22:22:58 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Security Officer – Biotechnology Company – Allied Universal® – Rancho Bernardo, CA

August 13, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Security Officer – Biotechnology Company – Allied Universal® – Rancho Bernardo, CA

Allied Universal®, North America’s leading security and facility services company, provides rewarding careers that give you a sense of purpose. While working… $18 an hourFrom Allied Universal – Sat, 13 Aug 2022 18:06:14 GMT – View all Rancho Bernardo, … […]