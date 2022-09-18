Quality Control Laboratory Manager – Elite Protek – San Diego, CA

September 18, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Quality Control Laboratory Manager – Elite Protek – San Diego, CA

Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, Biochemistry or closely related scientific discipline with 3-5 years in a laboratory environment including experience with… $125,000 – $145,000 a year
From Indeed – Sun, 18 Sep 2022 14:33:24 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Manager, Downstream Process Development- Biologics – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

August 20, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Manager, Downstream Process Development- Biologics – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

Responsible for development, characterization, and tech transfer of purification processes for GMP manufacturing of clinical and commercial stage…From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Sat, 20 Aug 2022 12:25:41 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

Research Associate: Protein Expression and Purification – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

July 19, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate: Protein Expression and Purification – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

Debut Biotechnology is hiring a full-time research associate in protein expression and purification focused on cell-free biotherapeutic production. $60,000 – $80,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Tue, 19 Jul 2022 23:21:14 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]