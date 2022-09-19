Pilot Plant Associate: Fermentation – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

September 19, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Pilot Plant Associate: Fermentation – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

Debut Biotechnology is seeking a Fermentation Associates to aid in microbial fermentation processes for production of enzymes and small molecules in our new… $60,000 – $80,000 a year
From Indeed – Mon, 19 Sep 2022 15:02:30 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

