However, work from home 2-3 days per week is acceptable, though project need dependent. Familiarity with the technologies an options therein used in diagnostic… $150,000 – $175,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 21 Sep 2022 20:56:31 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Principal Biotech Systems Engineer – TekTreeINC – San Diego, CA
However, work from home 2-3 days per week is acceptable, though project need dependent. Familiarity with the technologies an options therein used in diagnostic… $150,000 – $175,000 a year