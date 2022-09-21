QC Microbiologist Supervisor – Defender SD Manufacturing – San Diego, CA

September 21, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on QC Microbiologist Supervisor – Defender SD Manufacturing – San Diego, CA

The QC Microbiologist Supervisor provides QC Micro Laboratory oversight, guidance, and direction to ensure proper control of all aspects of Defender SD… $115,000 – $125,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 21 Sep 2022 19:52:29 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

