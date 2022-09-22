Directly manages a team of upstream process development scientists. This position will be responsible for leading projects such as media/feed optimization,…
From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Thu, 22 Sep 2022 20:06:31 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Senior Scientist (Group Lead), Cell Culture Development – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA
Directly manages a team of upstream process development scientists. This position will be responsible for leading projects such as media/feed optimization,…