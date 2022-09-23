Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, Biochemistry or closely related scientific discipline with 3-5 years in a laboratory environment including experience with… $125,000 – $145,000 a year
From Indeed – Fri, 23 Sep 2022 10:30:59 GMT – View all Rancho Santa Fe, CA jobs
Quality Control Laboratory Manager – Elite Protek – Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, Biochemistry or closely related scientific discipline with 3-5 years in a laboratory environment including experience with… $125,000 – $145,000 a year