Senior Research Associate/ Research Associate III, Genome Editing Characterization – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

September 23, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate/ Research Associate III, Genome Editing Characterization – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

The position will perform cell culture of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), and perform Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) assays to support Fate’s gene…
From Fate Therapeutics – Sat, 24 Sep 2022 02:13:48 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Research Associate/Associate Scientist- Protein Engineering (Enlaza) – Enlaza Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

August 10, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate/Associate Scientist- Protein Engineering (Enlaza) – Enlaza Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

This position is for a SRA/Associate Scientist with experience in molecular biology, protein sciences, and/or protein engineering to help enable our drug… $87,000 – $125,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Wed, 10 Aug 2022 21:10:43 GMT – View all San Diego, … […]