The position will perform cell culture of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), and perform Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) assays to support Fate’s gene…
From Fate Therapeutics – Sat, 24 Sep 2022 02:13:48 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Senior Research Associate/ Research Associate III, Genome Editing Characterization – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA
The position will perform cell culture of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), and perform Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) assays to support Fate’s gene…