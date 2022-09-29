VectorBuilder currently has an exciting opportunity for a Territory Manager in California. The Territory Manager is responsible for growing current customer… $60,000 – $100,000 a year
From Indeed – Thu, 29 Sep 2022 21:23:41 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
California Territory Manager (BioTech Company – PHD in Biology Preferred) – VectorBuilder Inc. – San Diego, CA
VectorBuilder currently has an exciting opportunity for a Territory Manager in California. The Territory Manager is responsible for growing current customer… $60,000 – $100,000 a year