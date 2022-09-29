Team Leader, QC (2nd shift, Team Leader: M-F 2pm-1030pm) – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

September 29, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Team Leader, QC (2nd shift, Team Leader: M-F 2pm-1030pm) – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

In this role you will perform work required to ensure product quality is maintained at standards set forth by Mesa Biotech, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s…
From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Fri, 30 Sep 2022 06:05:05 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior/Principal Scientist, Computational Chemistry – Gossamer Bio – San Diego, CA

September 16, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior/Principal Scientist, Computational Chemistry – Gossamer Bio – San Diego, CA

As a key member of the research team, you will have the opportunity to make direct contributions and impact to discovery research efforts by applying structure…From Gossamer Bio – Fri, 16 Sep 2022 18:57:36 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]