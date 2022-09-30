Sr. Research Associate/Scientist- Analytics (Protein-Protein Interactions) – Enlaza Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

As part of the Analytical group, you will help to characterize kinetic and equilibrium binding properties of discovery-stage therapeutics and reagents. $85,000 – $145,000 a year
