As part of the Analytical group, you will help to characterize kinetic and equilibrium binding properties of discovery-stage therapeutics and reagents. $85,000 – $145,000 a year
From Indeed – Fri, 30 Sep 2022 20:58:47 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Sr. Research Associate/Scientist- Analytics (Protein-Protein Interactions) – Enlaza Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA
As part of the Analytical group, you will help to characterize kinetic and equilibrium binding properties of discovery-stage therapeutics and reagents. $85,000 – $145,000 a year