Research Associate I | Active Motif | Carlsbad, CA

Position Title: Research Associate I
Classification: Non-Exempt
Reports To: Head of Epi-genetic Services
Who is Active Motif?
Active Motif is the industry leader in developing and delivering innovative tools to enable epigenetics and gene regulation research. We are committed to providing the highest quality products and superior service & support to serve the life science, clinical and pharmaceutical/drug discovery communities. Whether you are an expert in the field of epigenetics, or a researcher interested in integrating epigenetics research into your studies, Active Motif offers a comprehensive portfolio of epigenetics-related products and services and the support of our team of epigenetic experts to provide complete and innovative solutions to tackle your scientific inquiries.
What’s the job all about?
- Supports Epi-Services customer projects received by Operations & Services Team
- Performs next generation sequencing (NGS) lab bench work assigned in a time dependent, quality dependent manner
- Executes assigned lab bench experiments in a time dependent manner and quality dependent manner
- Train and follow SOP for each Assay Service
- Record, document and store data & results as per the SOP/receipt and logging of samples in LIMS tracker
- Ensure, contribute and support team goals achievements
- Performs regular clean-up of the lab bench space / equipment utilized
- Performs and follows safety requirements as outlined
- Keeps detailed record of lab experiments, logs of instruments utilized
- Sets up and follows quality control requirements
- Contributes and supports Group Leader with customer projects data analysis
- Will perform up to 4 different Assay Services with varying sample batch sizes
- Other duties as required and/or assigned
What you can offer?
Education/Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Biological sciences (in Molelcular Biology, Genetics, Life Sciences or related fields)
- 0-1 year of hands-on experience in molecular biology techniques such as PCR
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- General knowledge of the basic principles of molecular biology
- Careful record-keeping and good organization skills are essential
- General knowledge of quality control in lab experiments is preferred
Competencies:
- Demonstrated ability to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and maintain detailed records
- Ensures a high degree of detail, quality, and focus on every job; capable of multi-tasking
- Performs quality work within deadlines with or without direct supervision
- Professional written and verbal communication
Success Factors:
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment
- Personable, efficient and a highly motivated professional with an internal drive to succeed
- Time management: prioritize tasks to ensure that projects are completed by deadlines
What Active Motif can offer?
- Compensation: Salary commensurate with experience
- Health insurance: medical, dental, vision (full employee premium, 50% for dependents)
- Life insurance, 401k
- Vacation: 120 hours for first two years, with an additional day added each year after first two.
- Major holidays, and Christmas week
- Free EV Charging for employees
- Employee events, Game Nights, Employee Recognition, Birthday/Anniversary celebrations, Culture Committee, Book Club