Research Associate I | Active Motif | Carlsbad, CA

Position Title: Research Associate I

Classification: Non-Exempt

Reports To: Head of Epi-genetic Services

Who is Active Motif?

Active Motif is the industry leader in developing and delivering innovative tools to enable epigenetics and gene regulation research. We are committed to providing the highest quality products and superior service & support to serve the life science, clinical and pharmaceutical/drug discovery communities. Whether you are an expert in the field of epigenetics, or a researcher interested in integrating epigenetics research into your studies, Active Motif offers a comprehensive portfolio of epigenetics-related products and services and the support of our team of epigenetic experts to provide complete and innovative solutions to tackle your scientific inquiries.

What’s the job all about?

Supports Epi-Services customer projects received by Operations & Services Team

Performs next generation sequencing (NGS) lab bench work assigned in a time dependent, quality dependent manner

Executes assigned lab bench experiments in a time dependent manner and quality dependent manner

Train and follow SOP for each Assay Service

Record, document and store data & results as per the SOP/receipt and logging of samples in LIMS tracker

Ensure, contribute and support team goals achievements

Performs regular clean-up of the lab bench space / equipment utilized

Performs and follows safety requirements as outlined

Keeps detailed record of lab experiments, logs of instruments utilized

Sets up and follows quality control requirements

Contributes and supports Group Leader with customer projects data analysis

Will perform up to 4 different Assay Services with varying sample batch sizes

Other duties as required and/or assigned

What you can offer?

Education/Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Biological sciences (in Molelcular Biology, Genetics, Life Sciences or related fields)

0-1 year of hands-on experience in molecular biology techniques such as PCR

Good verbal and written communication skills

General knowledge of the basic principles of molecular biology

Careful record-keeping and good organization skills are essential

General knowledge of quality control in lab experiments is preferred

Competencies:

Demonstrated ability to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and maintain detailed records

Ensures a high degree of detail, quality, and focus on every job; capable of multi-tasking

Performs quality work within deadlines with or without direct supervision

Professional written and verbal communication

Success Factors:

Excellent problem-solving skills

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment

Personable, efficient and a highly motivated professional with an internal drive to succeed

Time management: prioritize tasks to ensure that projects are completed by deadlines

What Active Motif can offer?