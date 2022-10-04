Research Associate II – Epigenetic Services | Active Motif | Carlsbad, CA

Classification: Exempt

Reports To: Department Head

Who is Active Motif?

Active Motif is the industry leader in developing and delivering innovative tools to enable epigenetics and gene regulation research. We are committed to providing the highest quality products and superior service & support to serve the life science, clinical and pharmaceutical/drug discovery communities. Whether you are an expert in the field of epigenetics, or a researcher interested in integrating epigenetics research into your studies, Active Motif offers a comprehensive portfolio of epigenetics-related products and services and the support of our team of epigenetic experts to provide complete and innovative solutions to tackle your scientific inquiries.

What’s the job all about?

Receipt and logging of samples in LIMS tracker

Execute assigned lab bench experiments in a time dependent manner and quality dependent manner

Train and follow SOP for each Assay Service

Record, document and store data & results as per the SOP

Ensure, contribute and support team goals achievements

Performs regular clean-up of the lab bench space / equipment utilized

Performs and follows safety requirements as outlined

Keeps detailed record of lab experiments, logs of instruments utilized

Sets up and follows quality control requirements

Contributes and supports Group Leader with customer projects data analysis

Will perform up to 8 different Assay Services with high volume batch sizes

Will present data to colleagues internally

Troubleshoot instruments issues / errors

Evaluating quality control checks and determine pass / fail decisions working with Group Leader

Project management and time management on assigned projects

Contribute and support process improvement plans to Services and LIMS

Participate in new assay service offerings and validations

Proficient and subject matter expert (SME) on at least 2 different assay services

Work effectively as a team contributor on all assignments, as well as independently, while understanding the necessity for communicating and collaborating work efforts with other team members

May be required to work overtime occasionally, as well as other duties that may be assigned

What you can offer?

Education/Qualifications:

Bachelor’s / Master’s degree in Biological sciences (in Molelcular Biology, Genetics, Life Sciences or related fields)

With >2 year (Bachelor level ) or 1 year (Master level) hands on experience in molecular biology techniques such as PCR

General knowledge of the basic principles of molecular biology

General knowledge of quality control in lab experiments is preferred

Competencies:

Should be interested or have previous experience in training individuals

Careful record-keeping and good organization skills are essential

Knowledge of Stand Operating Procedures (SOP)is preferred

Proficient with MS Office Suite/ MSTeams

High attention to detail and problem solving

Professional written and verbal communication

Success Factors:

Excellent problem-solving skills

Good verbal and written communication skills

Skilled at quickly adapting to new techniques and programs

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment

Personable, efficient and a highly motivated professional with an internal drive to succeed

Time management: prioritize tasks to ensure that projects are completed by deadlines

Demonstrated ability to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and maintain detailed records

What Active Motif can offer?