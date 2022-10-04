Research Associate II – Epigenetic Services | Active Motif | Carlsbad, CA

Classification: Exempt
Who is Active Motif?
Active Motif is the industry leader in developing and delivering innovative tools to enable epigenetics and gene regulation research. We are committed to providing the highest quality products and superior service & support to serve the life science, clinical and pharmaceutical/drug discovery communities. Whether you are an expert in the field of epigenetics, or a researcher interested in integrating epigenetics research into your studies, Active Motif offers a comprehensive portfolio of epigenetics-related products and services and the support of our team of epigenetic experts to provide complete and innovative solutions to tackle your scientific inquiries.
What’s the job all about?
- Receipt and logging of samples in LIMS tracker
- Execute assigned lab bench experiments in a time dependent manner and quality dependent manner
- Train and follow SOP for each Assay Service
- Record, document and store data & results as per the SOP
- Ensure, contribute and support team goals achievements
- Performs regular clean-up of the lab bench space / equipment utilized
- Performs and follows safety requirements as outlined
- Keeps detailed record of lab experiments, logs of instruments utilized
- Sets up and follows quality control requirements
- Contributes and supports Group Leader with customer projects data analysis
- Will perform up to 8 different Assay Services with high volume batch sizes
- Will present data to colleagues internally
- Troubleshoot instruments issues / errors
- Evaluating quality control checks and determine pass / fail decisions working with Group Leader
- Project management and time management on assigned projects
- Contribute and support process improvement plans to Services and LIMS
- Participate in new assay service offerings and validations
- Proficient and subject matter expert (SME) on at least 2 different assay services
- Work effectively as a team contributor on all assignments, as well as independently, while understanding the necessity for communicating and collaborating work efforts with other team members
- May be required to work overtime occasionally, as well as other duties that may be assigned
What you can offer?
Education/Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s / Master’s degree in Biological sciences (in Molelcular Biology, Genetics, Life Sciences or related fields)
- With >2 year (Bachelor level ) or 1 year (Master level) hands on experience in molecular biology techniques such as PCR
- General knowledge of the basic principles of molecular biology
- General knowledge of quality control in lab experiments is preferred
Competencies:
- Should be interested or have previous experience in training individuals
- Careful record-keeping and good organization skills are essential
- Knowledge of Stand Operating Procedures (SOP)is preferred
- Proficient with MS Office Suite/ MSTeams
- High attention to detail and problem solving
- Professional written and verbal communication
Success Factors:
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Skilled at quickly adapting to new techniques and programs
- Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment
- Personable, efficient and a highly motivated professional with an internal drive to succeed
- Time management: prioritize tasks to ensure that projects are completed by deadlines
- Demonstrated ability to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and maintain detailed records
What Active Motif can offer?
- Compensation: Salary commensurate with experience
- Health insurance: medical, dental, vision (full employee premium, 50% for dependents)
- Life insurance, 401k
- Vacation: 120 hours for first two years, with an additional day added each year after first two.
- Major holidays, and Christmas week
- Free EV Charging for employees
- Employee events, Game Nights, Employee Recognition, Birthday/Anniversary celebrations, Culture Committee, Book Club