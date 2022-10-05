Senior Director/Vice President Regulatory Affairs – DTx Pharma – San Diego, CA

October 5, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Director/Vice President Regulatory Affairs – DTx Pharma – San Diego, CA

The Senior Director/ Vice President of Regulatory Affairs will be responsible for providing senior leadership, strategic direction, and operational management… $225,000 – $285,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 05 Oct 2022 18:24:47 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

