The Senior Director/ Vice President of Regulatory Affairs will be responsible for providing senior leadership, strategic direction, and operational management… $225,000 – $285,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 05 Oct 2022 18:24:47 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Senior Director/Vice President Regulatory Affairs – DTx Pharma – San Diego, CA
The Senior Director/ Vice President of Regulatory Affairs will be responsible for providing senior leadership, strategic direction, and operational management… $225,000 – $285,000 a year