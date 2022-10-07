Research Associate (CAR-T/CAR-NK) – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Sorrento Therapeutics (“Sorrento”) is seeking an experienced Research Associate or Senior Research Associate that has knowledge and hands on experience in gene… $60,000 – $75,000 a year
