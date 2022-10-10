Formulations Director – Elite ProTek – San Diego, CA

Candidate will possess a Ph.D.in Pharmaceutics, Chemistry, Chemical or Biomedical Engineering or related field with a minimum 10 years of experience in leading… $145,000 – $160,000 a year
