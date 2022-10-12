Fate’s iPSC Science and Manufacturing (iPSM) Group is seeking skilled and highly motivated candidate to participate in cGMP cell banking efforts including…
From Fate Therapeutics – Thu, 13 Oct 2022 02:14:35 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Associate Scientist / Senior Research Associate, cGMP Cell Bank Manufacturing – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA
Fate’s iPSC Science and Manufacturing (iPSM) Group is seeking skilled and highly motivated candidate to participate in cGMP cell banking efforts including…