The Lab Tech II position is responsible for, with limited instruction for routine work, performing various cell and molecular biology and data handling…
From Indeed – Wed, 12 Oct 2022 18:35:01 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Lab Technician II – NOMIS Center for Immunobiology, Dr. Hollern – The Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA
The Lab Tech II position is responsible for, with limited instruction for routine work, performing various cell and molecular biology and data handling…