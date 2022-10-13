Research Associate/Senior Research Associate-CAR-T/CAR-NK – Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

October 13, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate/Senior Research Associate-CAR-T/CAR-NK – Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a federal government contractor and, in compliance with its obligations under current federal regulations, Sorrento requires all…
From Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. – Thu, 13 Oct 2022 22:14:13 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Field Applications Scientist III (Protein and Cell Analysis) – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

September 11, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Field Applications Scientist III (Protein and Cell Analysis) – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

When part of the team at Thermo Fisher Scientific, you’ll do important work, and be valued and recognized for your performance. How will you make an impact?From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Sun, 11 Sep 2022 16:05:03 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Product Marketing Manager – Pharma (remote) – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

September 16, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Product Marketing Manager – Pharma (remote) – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

The Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry Division (CMD) serves customers in a range of markets and applications from environmental and food safety analysis to…From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Fri, 16 Sep 2022 16:07:57 GMT – View all San Diego, CA … […]