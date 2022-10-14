Research Assistant I – Genomic Analysis Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

October 14, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant I – Genomic Analysis Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

The Research Assistant I position will be working as part of a team with the goal of using epigenomics to create an atlas of the human brain at single-cell…
From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Fri, 14 Oct 2022 23:59:41 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

California Territory Manager (BioTech Company – PHD in Biology Preferred) – VectorBuilder Inc. – San Diego, CA

September 29, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on California Territory Manager (BioTech Company – PHD in Biology Preferred) – VectorBuilder Inc. – San Diego, CA

VectorBuilder currently has an exciting opportunity for a Territory Manager in California. The Territory Manager is responsible for growing current customer… $60,000 – $100,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Thu, 29 Sep 2022 21:23:41 GMT – View all San Dieg… […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Quality Inspector – General Atomics and Affiliated Companies – Poway, CA

September 24, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Quality Inspector – General Atomics and Affiliated Companies – Poway, CA

Typically requires a high school diploma or equivalent and two or more years of progressive experience in biotechnology, chemical, electrical, mechanical,…From General Atomics and Affiliated Companies – Sat, 24 Sep 2022 13:00:24 GMT – View all Po… […]