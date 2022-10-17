Associate Scientist / Senior Associate Scientist, Drug Discovery | Biotheryx | San Diego, CA

BioTheryX is a privately held, clinical-stage biotech that is committed to transforming the treatment of cancer and immune disorders through the development of novel therapies that modulate disease-causing proteins.

Our principal technology platform centers on the development of targeted protein degraders, including PHM ® ‘molecular glues’ and PHM-derived PROTACs, that hijack the cells intrinsic protein disposal system – the ubiquitin-proteasome system – to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. Including protein targets previously considered “undruggable.” Drug development in the area of targeted protein degradation holds extraordinary promise in a broad range of therapeutic indications.

We are seeking a highly-motivated Associate Scientist or Senior Associate Scientist to join our drug discovery group to evaluate the effects of novel compounds in in vitro cancer and immunology models. Perform mammalian tissue culture, routine cell-based assays, assay development and perform high-throughput screening for BioTheryX’s compound library.

Performance Goals

Maintain cell lines and primary cells, cryopreservation

Perform routine high-throughput cell viability assays to evaluate compound efficacy, run western blot analysis

Lead cell-based assay development

Generate gene knock-down, knock-out and knock-in cell lines

Implement concepts of oncology and immunology

Maintain an accurate and complete laboratory notebook, excellent record keeping

Deliver results in a multidisciplinary team environment that includes collaborations with top research laboratories and institutes

Organize, communicate, and present complex data sets to key stakeholders from diverse backgrounds

Qualifications

B.Sc. with a minimum of 8+ years OR M.Sc. with a minimum of 4+ years of hands-on laboratory experience in an academic or industry setting.

OR of hands-on laboratory experience in an academic or industry setting. Strong hands-on experience with mammalian cell culture, cell lines and primary cells

Highly desired experience with the following:

Small molecule libraries

Establishing stable/drug-resistant cell lines

Genetic manipulation using CRISPRs, TALENs, or ZFNs

Viral vector design and transduction techniques (retroviral, lentiviral)

Standard cloning % microbial culturing techniques

High-throughput cell viability assays

Western blots, immunoprecipitation, qPCR

Immunoassays, ELISA

Multi-color Flow cytometry

Fluorescent microscopy

Strong analytical skills; ability to analyze and troubleshoot with minimal guidance

Strong oral and written communication skills; proven ability to summarize and present scientific findings in a professional manner

Ability to work and meet deadlines

Proficient in Word, Excel and Powerpoint

BioTheryX offers Competitive Salary, Paid Time Off (PTO) Plan, PPO Medical Plan, Dental and Vision Plans, Basic Life Insurance and AD & D Insurance at no cost to the employee, 401k Plan, Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and more!