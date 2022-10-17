Associate Scientist / Senior Associate Scientist, Drug Discovery | Biotheryx | San Diego, CA

BioTheryX is a privately held, clinical-stage biotech that is committed to transforming the treatment of cancer and immune disorders through the development of novel therapies that modulate disease-causing proteins.
Our principal technology platform centers on the development of targeted protein degraders, including PHM ® ‘molecular glues’ and PHM-derived PROTACs, that hijack the cells intrinsic protein disposal system – the ubiquitin-proteasome system – to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. Including protein targets previously considered “undruggable.” Drug development in the area of targeted protein degradation holds extraordinary promise in a broad range of therapeutic indications.
Are you ready for next-level scientific achievement?
We are seeking a highly-motivated Associate Scientist or Senior Associate Scientist to join our drug discovery group to evaluate the effects of novel compounds in in vitro cancer and immunology models. Perform mammalian tissue culture, routine cell-based assays, assay development and perform high-throughput screening for BioTheryX’s compound library.
Performance Goals
- Maintain cell lines and primary cells, cryopreservation
- Perform routine high-throughput cell viability assays to evaluate compound efficacy, run western blot analysis
- Lead cell-based assay development
- Generate gene knock-down, knock-out and knock-in cell lines
- Implement concepts of oncology and immunology
- Maintain an accurate and complete laboratory notebook, excellent record keeping
- Deliver results in a multidisciplinary team environment that includes collaborations with top research laboratories and institutes
- Organize, communicate, and present complex data sets to key stakeholders from diverse backgrounds
Qualifications
- B.Sc. with a minimum of 8+ years OR M.Sc. with a minimum of 4+ years of hands-on laboratory experience in an academic or industry setting.
- Strong hands-on experience with mammalian cell culture, cell lines and primary cells
Highly desired experience with the following:
- Small molecule libraries
- Establishing stable/drug-resistant cell lines
- Genetic manipulation using CRISPRs, TALENs, or ZFNs
- Viral vector design and transduction techniques (retroviral, lentiviral)
- Standard cloning % microbial culturing techniques
- High-throughput cell viability assays
- Western blots, immunoprecipitation, qPCR
- Immunoassays, ELISA
- Multi-color Flow cytometry
- Fluorescent microscopy
- Strong analytical skills; ability to analyze and troubleshoot with minimal guidance
- Strong oral and written communication skills; proven ability to summarize and present scientific findings in a professional manner
- Ability to work and meet deadlines
- Proficient in Word, Excel and Powerpoint
BioTheryX offers Competitive Salary, Paid Time Off (PTO) Plan, PPO Medical Plan, Dental and Vision Plans, Basic Life Insurance and AD & D Insurance at no cost to the employee, 401k Plan, Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and more!