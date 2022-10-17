Computational Chemist | Biotheryx | San Diego, CA

BioTheryX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from cancer and other diseases with high unmet medical need through the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation therapies. Targeted protein degradation is one of the most promising modalities in the industry given its potential to target proteins that have historically been considered as “undruggable” and given its potential applicability to a wide range of diseases.

BioTheryX was founded by the pioneering team that invented Celgene’s IMiD franchise of compounds, which represent the first ever commercialized protein degraders. Building on this foundation, we have developed our distinctive PRODEGY technology platform and an ambitious discovery pipeline with a broad range of targets. Our lead program- BTX-1188- is the first ever rationally designed dual target protein degrader and has started Phase 1 clinical trials in January 2022.

We are headquartered in San Diego, have secured a significant base of funding, and are looking to grow our team by two-fold over the coming months as we progress and expand our pipeline.

We are a passionate team focused on building the leading next-generation targeted protein degradation company and are looking for equally passionate new team members to join us and amplify our impact on patient lives.

We are seeking a talented and highly motivated Computational Chemist to join our Discovery Chemistry team to advance cutting-edge protein degradation programs. This individual will be responsible for applying a wide range of molecular modeling and computer aided drug design techniques to the advancement of protein degrader programs. The successful candidate must have in-depth knowledge of modern computation chemistry. The candidate will work collaboratively with peers across multiple disciplines to establish and influence project strategy, and to provide scientific insight into the project milestone transition.

Key Responsibilities

Work closely with medicinal chemists and project team leaders to drive drug discovery programs from hit generation through lead optimization to development candidate selection

Apply modern computational technology for protein structure analysis to support new target selection

Perform virtual screening using back-end access to structures in patent applications and competitive intelligence databases

Provide computational chemistry support to drug discovery projects to design molecules with enhanced binding affinity, degradation efficacy, selectivity, and ADMET properties

Contribute to the enhancement of cheminformatics infrastructure by developing and implementing state-of -the-art computational tools and workflows

Provide training support to the discovery team

Establish and maintain good working relationships with company colleagues

Qualifications

Ph.D. (in chemistry or computational chemistry) with at least 3 years of computational chemistry research in a pharmaceutical company

Proven track record of using computational insights to guide medicinal chemistry projects

Experience with multiple molecular modeling and cheminformatics platforms (MOE, Schrodinger, CDD vault, etc.)

Extensive theoretical and practical knowledge of structure/ligand-based drug design, cheminformatics, virtual screening, QSAR, 3-D pharmacophore development, ligand/receptor docking and predictive modeling

Good knowledge of computational techniques to structural and ADME/Tox problems in support of both lead discovery and lead optimization

Experience with protein degradation project is highly preferred

Proven track record of problem solving and working and thinking independently

Excellent at multi-tasking and capable of supporting multiple programs simultaneously

Excellent oral and written communication skills, and the ability to present results at project team meetings

Good interpersonal skills, flexible and works well within a team environment

BioTheryX offers Competitive Salary, Paid Time Off (PTO) Plan, PPO Medical Plan, Dental and Vision Plans, Basic Life Insurance and AD & D Insurance at no cost to the employee, 401k Plan, Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and more!