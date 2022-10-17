Contracts Manager (part-time) | Biotheryx | San Diego, CA

Biotheryx is seeking a Contract Manager (part-time)

Company Overview

Biotheryx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from cancer and other diseases with high unmet medical need through the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted protein degradation therapies. Targeted protein degradation is one of the most promising modalities in the industry given its potential to target proteins that have historically been considered as “undruggable” and given its potential applicability to a wide range of diseases. Our lead program- BTX-1188- is the first ever rationally designed dual target protein degrader and started Phase 1 clinical trials in January 2022.

We are a passionate team focused on building the leading next-generation targeted protein degradation company and are looking for equally passionate new team members to join us and amplify our impact on patient lives.

Job Description

Biotheryx is currently seeking a part-time Contract Manager who will provide end-to-end support for all contracts to ensure contracting efforts are smooth and efficient. This is a 20-25 hour contract position initially with the potential to convert to full time employment later.

Reporting to the CFO, you will create and manage contracts and other documents and have responsibility for every phase of contract development and partnering with external counsel on complex or unique contracting situations. This is a part-time position and is located at our corporate headquarters in San Diego, CA.

Key responsibilities

Negotiate and draft a high-volume of specialized agreements necessary for the day-to-day operations of a growing biotech company, including MSAs, evaluation / material transfer, research collaboration, statements of work, work orders, lease agreements, consulting agreements, confidentiality agreements, clinical trial agreements, indemnification agreements, investigator and site agreements, as well as counsel on regulatory and privacy issues.

Interface with internal stakeholders and external parties to set expectations, and to gather information necessary for contract drafting and negotiations.

Contribute to the review, development, communication and implementation of policies and procedures.

Lead implementing and managing contract management tools and other technology.

Works with procurement, finance, R&D, IP, and IT to streamline the contract process and integrate information with other functional area needs.

Deliver ongoing contract management in a timely and appropriate manner, including changes in scope/amendments and conflict resolution (including developing recommendations for resolution) to reduce operational, financial, or legal risk.

Ensure appropriate authorization, routing of contracts, distribution, and document management

Gathers, analyzes, and reports on legal department budget related information.

Performs review of mature contracts and manages renewals and amendments

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree, and a paralegal certificate is a plus but not required.

4+ years contract/budget management work experience in a biotechnology, life sciences or pharmaceutical company.

High degree of ability to navigate unsettled contract issues to find solutions.

Ability to manage multiple projects to be efficient and timely with work product.

Excellent communication skills among colleagues and outside parties.

Ability to collaborate with diverse stakeholders including colleagues, vendors, CROs, CMOs, service providers, consultants, collaboration partners, and clinical sites in a highly professional manner.

Comfortable communicating issues and problems and proposing solutions for timely resolution.

Expressing ideas for continuous improvement.

Proficient in managing the processes related to contracting and purchasing.

Familiarity with the life sciences industry, especially in drug discovery and clinical development.

Excellent time management, prioritization, written and oral communication skills.

Superior attention to detail and adaptability with new/evolving processes will be key.

Positive outlook, willingness to learn and contribute, and a team-oriented attitude.

Advanced working knowledge of Microsoft Office products, Adobe, DocuSign.

About Biotheryx

Biotheryx was founded by the chief architect behind one of the most successful classes of anti-cancer drugs globally, the IMiD franchise of compounds launched at Celgene. To date, IMiDs are the only class of approved drugs that selectively target cellular proteins for ubiquitin-mediated degradation. The identification of Cereblon, an E3 ubiquitin ligase, as the key IMiD-binding protein, clinically validated targeted protein degradation as a viable drug development strategy, which could provide significant therapeutic benefits and enormous commercial success.