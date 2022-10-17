Director of Bioinformatics | Active Motif | Carlsbad, CA

Who is Active Motif?
Active Motif is the industry leader in developing and delivering innovative tools to enable epigenetics and gene regulation research. We are committed to providing the highest quality products and superior service & support to serve the life science, clinical and pharmaceutical/drug discovery communities. Whether you are an expert in the field of epigenetics, or a researcher interested in integrating epigenetics research into your studies, Active Motif offers a comprehensive portfolio of epigenetics-related products and services and the support of our team of epigenetic experts to provide complete and innovative solutions to tackle your scientific inquiries.
What’s the job all about?
OVERVIEW: Leads, directs and inspires a team of Bioinformaticians conducting the processing of customer data, maintenance and improvement of existing analysis pipelines, and transfer of new analysis pipelines to production
- Provides both strategic and tactical/technical leadership and expertise in areas of design, analysis and reporting
- Accountable for providing end-to-end Bioinformatics services from project conception to data delivery
- Responsible for maintaining and improving existing production analysis pipelines and transferring prototype analysis pipelines into production
- Responsible for scaling up customer facing training and education program
- Supports and mentors the performance and career of a team of Bioinformaticians delivering high-quality results
- Manage day-to-day activities of Bioinformaticians responsible for processing customer data based on deadlines
- Participates in the development and maintenance of a data analysis and delivery platform for non-clinical / clinical customers
- Contributes to departmental strategic and goal-setting plans in order to meet corporate strategic goals
- Collaborates and communicates effectively with senior management and other stakeholders or cross-functional teams
- Functions independently while understanding the requirements for communication, collaboration and partnerships
What you can offer?
Education/Qualifications:
- D. graduate level training in bioinformatics, computational biology, or biology related fields with significant bioinformatics experience
- 5+ years’ experience (industry or academic) is preferred
- Demonstrated leadership and managerial skills directing and motivating a team of bioinformatic scientists
- Expert knowledge of current bioinformatics/genomics/proteomics resources and open-source tools
- Experience with cloud-based analyses and workflow managers (Nextflow preferred) is a plus
- Experience with epigenetic assays is a plus
Competencies:
- Proficient with MS Office Suite/ MSTeams
- High attention to detail and problem solving
- Professional written and verbal communication
Success Factors:
- Personable, efficient and a highly motivated professional with an internal drive to succeed
- Excellent problem-solving skills and a willingness to think creatively
- Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment
- Time management: prioritize tasks to ensure that projects are completed by deadlines
- Demonstrated ability to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and maintain detailed records
What Active Motif can offer?
- Compensation: Salary commensurate with experience
- Health insurance: medical, dental, vision (full employee premium, 50% for dependents)
- Life insurance, 401k
- Vacation: 120 hours for first two years, with an additional day added each year after first two.
- Major holidays, and Christmas week
- Free EV Charging for employees
- Employee events, Game Nights, Employee Recognition, Birthday/Anniversary celebrations, Culture Committee, Book Club