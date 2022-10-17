Director of Bioinformatics | Active Motif | Carlsbad, CA

Who is Active Motif?

Active Motif is the industry leader in developing and delivering innovative tools to enable epigenetics and gene regulation research. We are committed to providing the highest quality products and superior service & support to serve the life science, clinical and pharmaceutical/drug discovery communities. Whether you are an expert in the field of epigenetics, or a researcher interested in integrating epigenetics research into your studies, Active Motif offers a comprehensive portfolio of epigenetics-related products and services and the support of our team of epigenetic experts to provide complete and innovative solutions to tackle your scientific inquiries.

What’s the job all about?

OVERVIEW: Leads, directs and inspires a team of Bioinformaticians conducting the processing of customer data, maintenance and improvement of existing analysis pipelines, and transfer of new analysis pipelines to production

Provides both strategic and tactical/technical leadership and expertise in areas of design, analysis and reporting

Accountable for providing end-to-end Bioinformatics services from project conception to data delivery

Responsible for maintaining and improving existing production analysis pipelines and transferring prototype analysis pipelines into production

Responsible for scaling up customer facing training and education program

Supports and mentors the performance and career of a team of Bioinformaticians delivering high-quality results

Manage day-to-day activities of Bioinformaticians responsible for processing customer data based on deadlines

Participates in the development and maintenance of a data analysis and delivery platform for non-clinical / clinical customers

Contributes to departmental strategic and goal-setting plans in order to meet corporate strategic goals

Collaborates and communicates effectively with senior management and other stakeholders or cross-functional teams

Functions independently while understanding the requirements for communication, collaboration and partnerships

What you can offer?

Education/Qualifications:

D. graduate level training in bioinformatics, computational biology, or biology related fields with significant bioinformatics experience

5+ years’ experience (industry or academic) is preferred

Demonstrated leadership and managerial skills directing and motivating a team of bioinformatic scientists

Expert knowledge of current bioinformatics/genomics/proteomics resources and open-source tools

Experience with cloud-based analyses and workflow managers (Nextflow preferred) is a plus

Experience with epigenetic assays is a plus

Competencies:

Proficient with MS Office Suite/ MSTeams

High attention to detail and problem solving

Professional written and verbal communication

Success Factors:

Personable, efficient and a highly motivated professional with an internal drive to succeed

Excellent problem-solving skills and a willingness to think creatively

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment

Time management: prioritize tasks to ensure that projects are completed by deadlines

Demonstrated ability to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and maintain detailed records

What Active Motif can offer?