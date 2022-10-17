Senior Scientist I/II, Medicinal Chemistry | Biotheryx | San Diego, CA

Company Overview

BioTheryX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from cancer and other diseases with high unmet medical need through the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation therapies. Targeted protein degradation is one of the most promising modalities in the industry given its potential to target proteins that have historically been considered as “undruggable” and given its potential applicability to a wide range of diseases.

BioTheryX was founded by the pioneering team that invented Celgene’s IMiD franchise of compounds, which represent the first ever commercialized protein degraders. Building on this foundation, we have developed our distinctive PRODEGY technology platform and an ambitious discovery pipeline with a broad range of targets. Our lead program- BTX-1188- is the first ever rationally designed dual target protein degrader and is starting Phase 1 clinical trials in January 2022.

We are headquartered in San Diego, have secured a significant base of funding and are looking to grow our team by two-fold over the coming months as we progress and expand our pipeline.

We are a passionate team focused on building the leading next-generation targeted protein degradation company and are looking for equally passionate new team members to join us and amplify our impact on patient lives.

Job Description

We are seeking a talented and highly motivated synthetic organic scientist to join our Discovery Chemistry team to advance cutting-edge protein degradation programs. This individual will be responsible for planning, designing and executing multi-step synthesis including compound purification and characterization. The successful candidate must have in-depth knowledge of modern synthetic chemistry principle. The candidate will work collaboratively with peers across multiple disciplines to establish and influence project strategy, and to provide scientific insight into the project milestone transition.

Responsibilities

Lead the project chemistry efforts to develop efficient chemistry for SAR study, and optimize the synthetic route to scale up lead compounds for efficacy/ tolerability study

Actively analyze the potency, ADME/PK, pharmacology etc. data, identify the potential issues and provide scientific input to the project team

Help team track and maintain the project files including CRO chemistry report, HiBit degradation assay data, PK data etc

Maintain lab instruments including LC-MS, HPLC, ISCO, lyophilizer, genevac evaporator, microwave reactor etc. according to regulatory requirements

Work closely with our computation/modeling team to use structure based design to drive SAR, become an expert on current modeling techniques

Manage external chemistry efforts at contract research organizations (CROs)

Contribute to the writing of patents, scientific presentations, and publications

Survey the literature, seminars, and scientific meetings for novel methodologies to drive our projects froward

Establish and maintain good working relationships with company colleagues

Qualifications:

PhD in Organic Chemistry with 0-2 years of synthetic organic/medicinal chemistry experience in pharmaceutical or biotech industry or MS in Organic Chemistry with >5 years of synthetic organic/medicinal chemistry experience in pharmaceutical or biotech industry

Highly productive in lab and can handle multiple projects simultaneously in a fast-paced work environment

Excellent synthetic chemistry problem-solving capability and a track record of providing innovative solution to difficult synthesis

Extensive experience with modern compound purification and characterization techniques (NMR, HPLC, LC-MS etc)

Excellent oral and written communication skills, and the ability to present results at project team meetings

BioTheryX offers Competitive Salary, Paid Time Off (PTO) Plan, PPO Medical Plan, Dental and Vision Plans, Basic Life Insurance and AD & D Insurance at no cost to the employee, 401k Plan, Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and more!