Associate Scientist II – 26822 – Infinite Computing Systems – San Diego, CA

October 19, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist II – 26822 – Infinite Computing Systems – San Diego, CA

BA degree required (any life science degree). Will be In the lab working with various aspects of executing and research studies, wet labs, working with clinical… $40 – $41 an hour
From Indeed – Wed, 19 Oct 2022 15:00:58 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Research Associate/Associate Scientist, Discovery Technology – Recludix Pharma – San Diego, CA

September 9, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate/Associate Scientist, Discovery Technology – Recludix Pharma – San Diego, CA

Execute and analyze quantitative biochemical and cellular assays for small molecule inhibitor evaluation. Reagent preparation and keeping inventory up to date.From Recludix Pharma – Sat, 10 Sep 2022 05:35:27 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]