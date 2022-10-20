Research Assistant I – Gene Expression Laboratory, Dr. Jesse Dixon – The Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

October 20, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant I – Gene Expression Laboratory, Dr. Jesse Dixon – The Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

Under direct supervision, the Research Assistant I position is part of a multidisciplinary team studying epigenetics, chromatin structure, and gene expression.
