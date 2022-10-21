LC/MS Protein Characterization Scientist – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

October 21, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on LC/MS Protein Characterization Scientist – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

Familiar with protein structure and chemistry; experience handling proteins in a laboratory setting. Develop LCMS method for peptide mapping and disulfide…
From Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – Sat, 22 Oct 2022 05:26:10 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate Scientist / Senior Research Associate, cGMP Cell Bank Manufacturing – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

October 12, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist / Senior Research Associate, cGMP Cell Bank Manufacturing – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Fate’s iPSC Science and Manufacturing (iPSM) Group is seeking skilled and highly motivated candidate to participate in cGMP cell banking efforts including…From Fate Therapeutics – Thu, 13 Oct 2022 02:14:35 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Staff Scientist (CDx, Verification and Validation Studies) – Illumina – San Diego, CA

September 10, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Staff Scientist (CDx, Verification and Validation Studies) – Illumina – San Diego, CA

We are hiring a Staff Scientist, with IVD expertise to work, with the Clinical Assay Development team, and to help develop robust assays based on next…From Illumina – Sat, 10 Sep 2022 12:10:35 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]