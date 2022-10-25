Scientist – Drug Discovery – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – San Diego, CA

Independently designs and performs experiments and procedures with high degree of complexity, demonstrating increasing expertise with a wide range of techniques…
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Wed, 26 Oct 2022 04:34:17 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Senior Scientist, Computational Structural/Systems Biology – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

September 22, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist, Computational Structural/Systems Biology – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

Integrate high-dimensional proteomics, transcriptomics, protein-protein interaction & clinical data to prioritize and propose novel point of intervention within…From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Thu, 22 Sep 2022 20:31:27 GMT – View all San Diego, C… […]