The Immuno-Oncology team at Poseida is developing the next wave in gene-edited, off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR-T cells to bring potentially life-saving treatments…
From Poseida Therapeutics Inc – Thu, 27 Oct 2022 00:03:41 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Associate/Senior Research Associate, Gene-edited T Cell Therapies – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA
The Immuno-Oncology team at Poseida is developing the next wave in gene-edited, off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR-T cells to bring potentially life-saving treatments…