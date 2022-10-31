Associate Scientist, Immuno-Oncology (Gene-edited T Cell Therapies) – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

October 31, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist, Immuno-Oncology (Gene-edited T Cell Therapies) – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

The Immuno-Oncology team at Poseida is developing the next wave in gene-edited, off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR-T cells to bring potentially life-saving treatments…
From Poseida Therapeutics Inc – Tue, 01 Nov 2022 00:03:43 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Executive Assistant, Discovery & Development – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

October 7, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Executive Assistant, Discovery & Development – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

The Executive Assistant will work directly with Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Development Officer; and will be responsible for performing several…From CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS – Sat, 08 Oct 2022 06:22:44 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]