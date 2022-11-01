Production Scientist, Plant Molecular Biology – Vecprobio Inc. – San Diego, CA

November 1, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Production Scientist, Plant Molecular Biology – Vecprobio Inc. – San Diego, CA

Our novel plant-based platform solves the existing problems of speed, flexibility, scalability and safety in viral vector manufacturing while dramatically… $90,500 – $135,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 01 Nov 2022 22:50:51 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

