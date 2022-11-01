Scientist, Plant Molecular Biology Production – Vecprobio Inc. – San Diego, CA

November 1, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist, Plant Molecular Biology Production – Vecprobio Inc. – San Diego, CA

Our novel plant-based platform solves the existing problems of speed, flexibility, scalability and safety in viral vector manufacturing while dramatically… $90,500 – $135,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 01 Nov 2022 22:50:51 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Medical Director – Oncolytic Virus and Cell Therapy Clinical Development (San Diego, CA) – Turnstone Biologics Corp. – San Diego, CA

May 12, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Medical Director – Oncolytic Virus and Cell Therapy Clinical Development (San Diego, CA) – Turnstone Biologics Corp. – San Diego, CA

Our Senior Medical Director sits in the Clinical Development and Operations Groups that drives clinical development strategy, and the design, conduct, and…From Turnstone Biologics Corp. – Wed, 12 May 2021 11:46:33 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]