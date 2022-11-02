The candidate will isolate and culture cells from patient and animal samples, generate hair follicle organoids, perform in vivo transplantations in our mouse… $55,000 – $75,000 a year
From Eastridge Workforce Solutions – Wed, 02 Nov 2022 08:28:25 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Associate – Eastridge – San Diego, CA
The candidate will isolate and culture cells from patient and animal samples, generate hair follicle organoids, perform in vivo transplantations in our mouse… $55,000 – $75,000 a year