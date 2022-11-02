Research Associate II (Chemical Biology, Proteomics) – Belharra Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

November 2, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate II (Chemical Biology, Proteomics) – Belharra Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Belharra is seeking a highly engaged and creative research associate with experience performing target deconvolution and mechanism of action studies to drive…
From Belharra Therapeutics, Inc. – Thu, 03 Nov 2022 06:42:39 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Temporary Research Scientist, Medicinal Chemistry (contract) – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

October 3, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Temporary Research Scientist, Medicinal Chemistry (contract) – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

The Medicinal Chemistry Research Scientist works with a high degree of independence and is adept at conceptually outlining studies to design and execute focused…From Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Mon, 03 Oct 2022 23:24:40 GMT – View all San Diego, CA … […]