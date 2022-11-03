Chemistry Research Associate – Eastridge – San Diego, CA

November 3, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Chemistry Research Associate – Eastridge – San Diego, CA

Eastridge Workforce Solutions is seeking a Research Associate I or II with experience in analytical chemistry or related field to work as a member of the… $65,000 – $75,000 a year
From Eastridge Workforce Solutions – Fri, 04 Nov 2022 00:21:07 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Computer System Validation Engineer-Data Integrity (Bio – Pharmaceutical) – PharmAllies – San Diego, CA

October 12, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Computer System Validation Engineer-Data Integrity (Bio – Pharmaceutical) – PharmAllies – San Diego, CA

BS Degree in Engineering or technical discipline with 5 plus years relevant industry experience pharmaceutical, biotechnology and/or medical device…From Indeed – Wed, 12 Oct 2022 15:27:30 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Environmental Monitoring Technician – Infinity Laboratories – San Diego, CA

September 2, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Environmental Monitoring Technician – Infinity Laboratories – San Diego, CA

Must Successfully Pass Background and Drug Screen*. This position works with the Microbiology Operations department which includes Senior Lab Technicians, Lab… $25 an hourFrom Infinity Laboratories – Fri, 02 Sep 2022 20:54:01 GMT – View all San D… […]