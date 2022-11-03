Research Scientist (Cell Culture/CRISPR/(DNA/PCR/Westrn Blot) – Rangam Consultants Inc. – San Diego, CA

Research Scientist (Cell Culture/CRISPR/(DNA/PCR/Westrn Blot) – Rangam Consultants Inc. – San Diego, CA

November 3, 2022

Bachelor’s or higher degree in a scientific discipline with 1-3 years of work experience. Experience preferred in industry or drug discovery setting. $29.90 – $53.00 an hour
