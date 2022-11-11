Research Associate: Fermentation – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

November 11, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate: Fermentation – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

Requires a BS in biotechnology, microbiology, or fermentation with a minimum of 2 years’ experience. Debut Biotechnology is seeking a Research Associate to aid… $60,000 – $80,000 a year
From Indeed – Fri, 11 Nov 2022 16:18:16 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Director, Site Head of Quality – Cellipont Bioservices – San Diego, CA

September 22, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Director, Site Head of Quality – Cellipont Bioservices – San Diego, CA

Bachelor or Master’s degree in science discipline with 10+ years of relevant experience within life science industry preferably biotechnology, performing within…
From Cellipont Bioservices – Thu, 22 Sep 2022 17:20:55 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]