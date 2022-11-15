Senior Research Associate – Nexus Dx, Inc. – San Diego, CA

_*This is a fully on-site role.*_. Participate in development of rapid immunoassay for IVD applications. Execute testing in accordance to pre-written protocols;… $63,000 – $68,000 a year
