Sr. Research Scientist – Molecular and Cell Biology Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

November 15, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Sr. Research Scientist – Molecular and Cell Biology Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

The Sr. Research Scientist will be working with Professor Shadel, who studies the basic biology of mitochondria and mtDNA, and, in doing so, has identified…
From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Wed, 16 Nov 2022 00:00:03 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Cell Bank Development Scientist – Group Lead – Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – San Diego, CA

October 10, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Cell Bank Development Scientist – Group Lead – Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – San Diego, CA

Eurofins Scientific is an international life sciences company, providing a unique range of analytical testing services to clients across multiple industries, to…From Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – Tue, 11 Oct 2022 05:27:54 GMT – View all… […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Director of Biochemistry – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

October 17, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Director of Biochemistry – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

Responsible for directing and providing scientific and technical leadership for overall research and development activities in support of customer driven…From Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – Tue, 18 Oct 2022 05:24:57 GMT – View all San Diego, C… […]