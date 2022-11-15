The Sr. Research Scientist will be working with Professor Shadel, who studies the basic biology of mitochondria and mtDNA, and, in doing so, has identified…
From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Wed, 16 Nov 2022 00:00:03 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Sr. Research Scientist – Molecular and Cell Biology Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA
The Sr. Research Scientist will be working with Professor Shadel, who studies the basic biology of mitochondria and mtDNA, and, in doing so, has identified…