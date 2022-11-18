Director, Antibody CMC – Capstan Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

November 18, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Director, Antibody CMC – Capstan Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

8+ years post-Ph.D. experience in pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies. The core technology originating from University of Pennsylvania comprises Targeted… $150,000 – $225,000 a year
From Indeed – Fri, 18 Nov 2022 22:09:06 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Scientist – Organic Chem – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

September 16, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist – Organic Chem – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

Familiar with protein structure and chemistry; experience handling proteins in a laboratory setting. Develop LCMS method for peptide mapping and disulfide…From Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – Wed, 21 Sep 2022 05:26:37 GMT – View all San Diego, … […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Study Director I/Scientist I, In Vivo Oncology, Pre-Clinical – CrownBio – San Diego, CA

October 7, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Study Director I/Scientist I, In Vivo Oncology, Pre-Clinical – CrownBio – San Diego, CA

Successful candidates will be highly motivated with the capacity to think creatively and a demonstrable ability to interact with and influence sponsors/project…From Indeed – Fri, 07 Oct 2022 21:40:34 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Assistant I – Gene Expression Laboratory, Dr. Jesse Dixon – The Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

October 20, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant I – Gene Expression Laboratory, Dr. Jesse Dixon – The Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

Under direct supervision, the Research Assistant I position is part of a multidisciplinary team studying epigenetics, chromatin structure, and gene expression.From Indeed – Thu, 20 Oct 2022 15:08:11 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs […]