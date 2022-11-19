Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, Biochemistry or closely related scientific discipline with 3-5 years in a laboratory environment including experience with… $125,000 – $145,000 a year
From Indeed – Sun, 20 Nov 2022 05:18:09 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Quality Control Laboratory Manager – Elite Protek – San Diego, CA
Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, Biochemistry or closely related scientific discipline with 3-5 years in a laboratory environment including experience with… $125,000 – $145,000 a year