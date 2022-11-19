Quality Control Laboratory Manager – Elite Protek – San Diego, CA

November 19, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Quality Control Laboratory Manager – Elite Protek – San Diego, CA

Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, Biochemistry or closely related scientific discipline with 3-5 years in a laboratory environment including experience with… $125,000 – $145,000 a year
From Indeed – Sun, 20 Nov 2022 05:18:09 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate, Formulation – LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – San Diego, CA

October 17, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate, Formulation – LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – San Diego, CA

LATITUDE utilizes extensive experience and proprietary technologies to solve issues of drug insolubility, instability, poor absorption and other drug… $41,500 – $49,500 a yearFrom Indeed – Tue, 18 Oct 2022 00:21:06 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]