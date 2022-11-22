senior scientist, crispr genome editing – Randstad – San Diego, CA

November 22, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on senior scientist, crispr genome editing – Randstad – San Diego, CA

$120,000 – $140,000 per year. The Sr. Scientist will develop and trou ble-shoot molecular assays (pPCR, ddPCR) using high-throughput methods (automation). $120,000 – $140,000 a year
From Randstad – Tue, 22 Nov 2022 23:19:51 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Assistant I – Laboratory of Dr. Hollern – The Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

October 12, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant I – Laboratory of Dr. Hollern – The Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

The Research Assistant I position is responsible for, with general instruction for routine work, performing various cell and molecular biology and data handling…From Indeed – Wed, 12 Oct 2022 19:48:17 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Technical Operations Scientist I, Assays By Agena – Agena Bioscience – San Diego, CA

September 29, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Technical Operations Scientist I, Assays By Agena – Agena Bioscience – San Diego, CA

The Technical Operations Scientist will plan, organize, and execute studies in the ABA department in a fast-paced, multidisciplinary development team.From Agena Bioscience – Thu, 30 Sep 2021 05:37:11 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate Scientist – Drug Discovery, Protein Production and Analysis – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – San Diego, CA

September 25, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist – Drug Discovery, Protein Production and Analysis – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – San Diego, CA

Our ideal candidate will have demonstrated hands-on experience in a variety of expression systems, protein purification and analysis.From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Mon, 26 Sep 2022 04:38:41 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]