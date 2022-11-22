$120,000 – $140,000 per year. The Sr. Scientist will develop and trou ble-shoot molecular assays (pPCR, ddPCR) using high-throughput methods (automation). $120,000 – $140,000 a year
From Randstad – Tue, 22 Nov 2022 23:19:51 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
senior scientist, crispr genome editing – Randstad – San Diego, CA
$120,000 – $140,000 per year. The Sr. Scientist will develop and trou ble-shoot molecular assays (pPCR, ddPCR) using high-throughput methods (automation). $120,000 – $140,000 a year