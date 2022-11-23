The Territory Manager is responsible for growing current customer accounts and developing new businesses across academia, pharma, and biotech. $60,000 – $100,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 23 Nov 2022 18:09:53 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
West Coast Territory Manager (BioTech Company – PHD in Biology Preferred) – VectorBuilder Inc. – San Diego, CA
The Territory Manager is responsible for growing current customer accounts and developing new businesses across academia, pharma, and biotech. $60,000 – $100,000 a year