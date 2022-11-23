West Coast Territory Manager (BioTech Company – PHD in Biology Preferred) – VectorBuilder Inc. – San Diego, CA

November 23, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on West Coast Territory Manager (BioTech Company – PHD in Biology Preferred) – VectorBuilder Inc. – San Diego, CA

The Territory Manager is responsible for growing current customer accounts and developing new businesses across academia, pharma, and biotech. $60,000 – $100,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 23 Nov 2022 18:09:53 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Security Guard – Biotechnology Company Offices – Allied Universal® – Rancho Bernardo, CA

November 11, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Security Guard – Biotechnology Company Offices – Allied Universal® – Rancho Bernardo, CA

We offer medical, dental and vision coverage, life insurance, 401K, employee assistance programs, company discounts, perks and more for all full-time positions! $18 an hourFrom Allied Universal – Fri, 11 Nov 2022 19:01:36 GMT – View all Rancho Bernardo… […]