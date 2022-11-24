Quality Control Laboratory Manager – Elite Protek – Rancho Santa Fe, CA

November 24, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Quality Control Laboratory Manager – Elite Protek – Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, Biochemistry or closely related scientific discipline with 3-5 years in a laboratory environment including experience with… $125,000 – $145,000 a year
From Indeed – Thu, 24 Nov 2022 15:26:04 GMT – View all Rancho Santa Fe, CA jobs

