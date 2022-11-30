Associate Research Scientist (Cell Culture/DNA/RNA/PCR/CRISPR) – Rangam Consultants Inc. – San Diego, CA

Bachelor’s degree in a scientific discipline with at least 2-4 years work experience. Work at the bench to develop and execute established and novel molecular… $29.27 – $56.00 an hour
From Indeed – Wed, 30 Nov 2022 18:58:53 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

