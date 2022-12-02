Quality Control Manager (Chemistry Lab) – Elite ProTek – La Jolla, CA

December 2, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Quality Control Manager (Chemistry Lab) – Elite ProTek – La Jolla, CA

The QC manager is responsible for setting and overseeing the objectives of the quality control group, serving as technical lead for method development,… $130,000 – $140,000 a year
From Indeed – Sat, 03 Dec 2022 07:06:22 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Scientist or Scientist II, Metabolic Engineering – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

November 2, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist or Scientist II, Metabolic Engineering – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

Engineering metabolic pathways and performing genomic editing using CRISPR/Cas9 systems. Developing medium-to-high throughput strain construction to rapidly… $110,000 – $140,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Wed, 02 Nov 2022 20:34:27 GMT – View all San Die… […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate Scientist – Drug Discovery – Eurofins USA Discovery Services – San Diego, CA

October 18, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist – Drug Discovery – Eurofins USA Discovery Services – San Diego, CA

Eurofins Scientific is an international life sciences company, providing a unique range of analytical testing services to clients across multiple industries, to…From Eurofins USA Discovery Services – Wed, 19 Oct 2022 05:24:43 GMT – View all San D… […]